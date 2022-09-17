SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 13, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

WWE Main Event Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

Storylines and promos debut on Main Event

(1) R-TRUTH vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Truth shouted “What’s up” at the fans, who copied the chant back. Truth flung Tozawa to the mat with a hip toss, but Tozawa kicked him in the face from his back. Tozawa caught a reverse elbow to the jaw, then came back with a spin kick to Truth. Tozawa climbed to the top rope and knocked Truth to the mat with a missile drop kick. He covered Truth for a one-count.

Tozawa kicked Truth a couple times, then tossed him into a corner. Truth came back with some right hand slaps, but was knocked down by a Tozawa elbow. Tozawa covered for a two-count, then applied a chin lock. Truth stood up and landed some elbows. He hoisted Tozawa onto his shoulders, but Tozawa wriggled free and slammed Truth to the mat. Tozawa dropped to his knees and landed a flurry of strikes. Tozawa hit a snap suplex, then kicked Truth a couple more times while shouting, “Say ‘What’s up’!” Tozawa went back to the chin lock.

Truth battled out, ducked a clothesline, then knocked Tozawa to the mat with two flying shoulder tackles. Truth held his hand up, Cena style, and told Tozawa, “You can’t see me.” He dropped the Five Knuckle Shuffle, then hit the AA and covered Tozawa for the three-count.

WINNER: R-Truth by pinfall in 4:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Standard back-and-forth match. This is as heelish as I remember Tozawa in recent history, actually taunting Truth and the audience when he had the upper hand. Not bad.)

Shelton Benjamin was shown against a blue backdrop and spoke to the camera. He said he’s competed against the biggest and brightest this company has ever seen. He cited Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Lesnar, Cena, and Undertaker – in that order. He said tonight he is facing Cedric Alexander, and he considers him a brother. He mentioned their time as tag champs and the Hurt Business. He concluded by saying Alexander will be reminded tonight of why Shelton Benjamin is “the gold standard.”

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Bloodline in-ring segment from Smackdown

Replay of McIntyre vs. Sikoa from Smackdown

Replay of Deville vs. Belair from Raw

Replay of Dominik Mysterio vs. Edge from Raw

-Cedric Alexander was backstage with Mustafa Ali. Alexander said he wanted to talk about last week. He thanked Ali for helping him out with T-Bar, then added “but I’m a big boy.” Ali said he knows he can take care of himself, but last week was all about respect. He said the two of them have history. Alexander said he expects Ali to let him battle Benjamin on his own tonight, then walked off.

(2) SHELTON BENJAMIN vs. CEDRIX ALEXANDER

The wrestlers shook hands, and Alexander knocked Benjamin down with a flying kick. He took Benjamin down with a tornado DDT, then covered for a two-count. Benjamin knocked Alexander down with a reverse elbow, stopping his momentum. Benjamin went for a suplex but Alexander reversed out, then hit another kick to Benjamin’s face and covered for two. Benjamin yanked Alexander to the floor over the ropes, then caught a third Alexander kick to the face on the floor. Alexander ran the ropes and dove through the ropes and leveled Benjamin. He shouted “two!” and repeated the move. He went for a third dive, and sure enough, Benjamin was ready this time and intercepted him on the apron with a rising knee strike. We cut to break.

Benjamin staggered Alexander with forearm strikes, then clotheslined him before slamming him twice to the mat. Benjamin paused, as if admiring his work, then covered Alexander for two. He caught a big boot and two more kicks from Alexander in the corner, then Alexander rolled up Benjamin for a surprise two-count. Benjamin came back with a release German suplex. Benjamin rolled over to Alexander and covered him by draping one arm across his chest – Alexander kicked out at two.

Alexander applied an arm bar from his back. Benjamin squared his feet and dead lifted Alexander and choke slammed him to break the hold. He covered Alexander for two. Both men were slow to their feet. Benjamin ducked another spin kick, then applied an ankle lock. Alexander immediately reversed out and rolled up Benjamin for two. Alexander set up for the Neuralyzer but Benjamin caught him and super kicked him twice. Benjamin looked hungry as he moved in for the Paydirt and three-count for the win.

WINNER: Shelton Benjamin by pinfall in 6:50.

-Ali came out after Benjamin left to help Alexander to his feet. Alexander shoved him off, and said, “I told you! I told you! Respectfully!” before bailing out and ascending the ramp by himself. Ali was left confused in the ring.

(Meyers’s Analysis: The video segments with Benjamin and Alexander are new to Main Event, and did manage to create intrigue for the second match. It’s fascinating that Triple H was the first wrestler Benjamin listed in his promo, here in the early weeks of the Paul Levesque era of WWE. The match itself was fine: Standard second-match action. We’ll see how long these mini storylines continue on the Raw B-show.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

