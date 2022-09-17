Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul set to headline Crown Jewel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The next Roman Reigns WWE Universal Championship defense has been made official.

Reigns will take on Logan Paul on Nov. 5 at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE made the match official today at a press conference held in Las Vegas.

Paul appeared on Smackdown last night and confronted The Bloodline and teased that he would challenge Reigns to a match, which ended up being made official today.

The press conference featured comments from Triple H, Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, and Paul Heyman. The press confrence ended with both men getting into it, as Reigns shoved Paul. Triple H ended up getting between both men, who went face-to-face to close the press conference.

You can watch the press conference below: