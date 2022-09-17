Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul officially on for Crown Jewel

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Logan Paul at the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia on November 5. Rumors swirled on this match taking place, but Triple H made the news official at a special Crown Jewel press conference in Las Vegas.

Logan Paul signed a contract with WWE earlier this year. He wrestled alongside The Miz a WrestleMani and then against Miz at Summerslam.

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion since August of 2020. He added the WWE Championship to his collection after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

