The Golden Ticket Battle Royal on AEW Rampage Grand Slam yielded a new number one contender for the AEW World Championship. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that “Hangman” Adam Page won the battle royal and now has a shot at Jon Moxley secured.

On AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Championship, which was vacated by CM Punk due to injury. Punk beat Moxley at the All Out PPV event earlier this month.

Adam Page is a former AEW World Champion. He defeated Kenny Omega at last year’s Full Gear event to win the title — his first in AEW. Page lost the belt to Punk at Double or Nothing and has not had a singles match opportunity at the championship since then.

There is no official word on when Page vs. Moxley will happen. MJF also has a claim to a championship match after winning the All Out Casino Ladder Match.

