SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Acclaimed are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Max Caster & Anthony Bowens defeated Swerve in our Glory on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in a rematch from the All Out PPV event. Keith Lee showed off his strength throughout the match with both Bowens and Caster beat to the mat on multiple occasions. In the end, Caster hit his elbow drop on Swerve Strickland and Bowens shoulder tackled Lee away from the pin attempt to ensure of the three count. After the match, The Acclaimed celebrated in the ring and did the Scissor Me pose with Billy Gunn.

This is the first championship win for The Acclaimed in AEW. In a backstage vignette, FTR was interviewed and said they wanted a shot at The Acclaimed and their titles.

CATCH-UP: Chris Jericho win the ROH World Championship