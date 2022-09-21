Saraya makes her AEW debut at Grand Slam

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at Grand Slam. She arrived after the conclusion of the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship fatal four-way match between Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Athena.

Toni Storm retained her championship, but after the match, Baker and Jaime Hayter attacked her from behind. Baker posed in the ring after the attack and that is when Saraya’s music hit.

She walked to the ring to the loudest reaction of the night to that point. She stared down all the women who participated in the match and said it was her house now. Saraya then hugged Storm and Athena.

Saraya’s contract with WWE ended earlier this year and it was not renewed. She has a injury history, which includes a severe neck problem that forced her WWE retirement.

