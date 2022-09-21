News Ticker

Chris Jericho win the ROH World Championship

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 21, 2022

Chris Jericho wins ROH World Championship
Chris Jericho (photo courtesy AEW)
Chris Jericho is the new ROH World Champion.

Jericho wrestled Claudio Castagnoli in the opening match of the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium. Jericho and Castagnoli will cordially to start the match, but Jericho attempted many underhanded tactics throughout. Jericho attempted to the use his bat as a weapon, but Castagnoli caught him and tossed it away. This caused a distraction with the referee, which led to Castagnoli almost running into her in the corner. With her back turned, Jericho connected with a low blow and followed that with a Judas Effect for the win.

This is Jericho’s first run with the ROH World Championship. Castagnoli won the championship from Jonathan Gresham at the ROH Death Before Dishonor event earlier this year.

