9/16 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of Reigns’s return, Otis vs. Braun, Usos defend against Brawling Brutes

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, UT AT VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with Michael Cole introducing the show as they showed a wide angle from the upper deck of the crowd.

-Roman Reigns’s entrance theme played. Reigns and Paul Heyman walked out with the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn behind them. Sami couldn’t have looked happier. They threw to a clip of Logan Paul talking at Heyman and Reigns at the press conference last Saturday, with Triple H stepping between them. Cole and Corey Graves hyped the match at Crown Jewel between Reigns and Logan. Cole noted that Sikoa was stripped of his NXT North American Championship and they’d have more on that later. Graves called him a tank.

When the music faded, fans cheered. Reigns teased talking for a while as Sami couldn’t stand still, so excited to be out there with the Bloodline. Reigns began, “Salt Lake City, acknowledge me!” Fans cheered. Heyman asked what you call people from Utah. He made up some words. “Let’s settle on this: Salt Lake Cidiots.” When fans booed, he said, “You don’t boo the wiseman.” Heyman talked about Drew McIntyre and his fans lamenting that it was his home turf at Clash at the Castle. Heyman said that’s not true, because everywhere is the Tribal Chief’s home turf.

He said, “Now that Drew has another bridge to cross, let’s talk about Solo.” He said he wishes it was his idea, but it wasn’t his or the Tribal Chiefs.” He looked at Sami and said some people might like to take credit, but he was sent by the elders of the Samoan dynasty. He said if you thought the Bloodline was unstoppable before – and they were – they are even stronger with an “The Enforcer” to assure “Reigns’s reigns on the throne on the Island of Relevancy, and that enforcer is Solo.” He said it opens up the Usos in their pursuit of immortality.

Reigns called over Solo. He looked at him and said, “The elders may have sent you, but you answer to me now.”; Solo nodded, but didn’t seem enthusiastic about it. He told him to acknowledge him. “I acknowledge you, my Tribal Chief,” he said. Reigns hugged him. The music played. Sami asked them to cut the music because he wanted to say something. He said he knows he isn’t technically blood, but he wanted to show gratitude for how they’ve taken him in as family and publicly acknowledge The Tribal Chief. Reigns smiled as if he found Sami amusing and pathetic. Some fans chanted “Sami!” Sami smiled. Reigns said, “I like you, Sami. But what are you talking for right now?” Sami looked crestfallen. “Why are you saying anything right now?” Reigns asked. He asked why hehas his shirt on. Heyman covered his face. “Why are you tagging along this whole thing? What’s this about? What do you want?” Reigns said he knows what he wants. He said he wants Sami to take the Bloodline shirt off.

Sami said he’s not sure if he’s kidding or not kidding. He apologized for what happened with Logan Paul last week. Reigns said he’s not going to tell him again. He told him to take his shirt off. Sami didn’t right away and began to protest, so Jey ripped it off of him. “I need you to listen for once,” Reigns said. He said he doesn’t want him to ever wear a Bloodline shirt ever again. Fans booed. He then said, “You’re not gonna wear it again, because I got you a new one.” He threw a shirt at Sami and it said “SZ: Honorary Uce.” Reigns broke into a smile. Fans chanted “Sami! Sami!” Sami excitedly put it on as Jey looked disgusted. Sami slapped hands with Jimmy excitedly and was all smiles.

Reigns asked if he had anything to say. Sami said, “Yes! I acknowledge you, Tribal Chief.” He hugged Reigns. Reigns hugged him back and smiled. Reigns’s hug didn’t have the exuberant enthusiasm of Sami’s.

-As the Bloodline walked out of the ring, they showed The Brawling Brutes watching on a monitor backstage.

(Keller’s Analysis: They aren’t being shy about how Solo Sikoa has a mind of his own and isn’t hard-wired to be happily subservient to Reigns. Reigns messing with Sami like that is a cruel mind game, but for Sami, all’s well that ends well. The crowd is loving Sami and rooting for him to be embraced by the faction that is led by Heyman, whom they boo. Go figure.) [c]



(1) LIV MORGAN vs. LACEY EVANS

Graves said Liv is beloved backstage and by the fans and she has passion for the game, but that doesn’t make Ronda Rousey any less dangerous to her in an Extreme Rules match. Lacey controlled early and gloated after each move, drawing boos. Lacey settled into a mat hold center-ring as the announcers continued talking about Liv vs. Rousey at Extreme Rules. Lacey rammed Liv into the ringpost. When Liv dropped to the floor, they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Lacey had Liv grounded mid-ring.