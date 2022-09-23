News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/23 – The Fix Flashback (9-3-2015): Could WWF have made more money off of WCW with a better invasion angle? Is NXT getting too big to remain Developmental? Will Punk fight in UFC twice? Sting, Hogan, Ziggler, more (76 min.)

September 23, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the September 3, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Could WWF have made more money off of WCW with a better invasion angle? Is NXT getting too big to remain Developmental? Will Punk fight in UFC twice? Plus Sting’s promo, Hogan on GMA, Lana-Ziggler-Summer, Braun-Ambrose, HTM-Warrior.

