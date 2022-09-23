FREE PODCAST 9/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #192 (9-17-92) of the PWTorch including Watts trying to re-negotiate contracts, WCW Halloween Havoc card takes shape, Alex’s SuperStars report, Wade’s Torch Talk with Bill Watts, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the thirty-seventh episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #192 of the PWTorch including Bill Watts trying to re-negotiate contracts for both Pillman and Rude, Watts offering his point of view in a Torch Talk interview, Jake Roberts shot at during a match, SummerSlam ‘92 buyrate, Dino Bravo news, and much more.

