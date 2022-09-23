FREE PODCAST 9/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & McDonald: Magnificence of opening Bloodline segment, QR Code Bunny mystery, Braun vs. Otis, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Alex McDonald from the “PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast” Dailycast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They start with reaction to the QR Code White Rabbit mystery and the main event WWE Tag Team Title match with the hype video and another distraction finish. They cover everything else on the show from Bayley to Otis vs. Braun Strowman to Maximum Male Models, but mostly gush about the magnificent opening segment with the Bloodline with live callers.

