VIP AUDIO 9/23 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Reigns asks Solo to acknowledge him and torments Sami, Usos vs. Brawling Brutes, Strowman vs. Otis, Maximum Male Models vs. New Day (26 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including magnificent Bloodline opening segment with Roman Reigns asking Solo Sikoa to acknowledge him and then he torments Sami Zayn. Also, the Usos vs. Brawling Brutes for the WWE Tag Titles, Braun Strowman vs. Otis, Maximum Male Models vs. New Day, and more.

