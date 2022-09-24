9/23 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Hobbs vs. Starks, Battle Royale for Golden Ticket, Sting & Darby vs. House of Black, Hook & Action Bronson vs. Mendard & Parker

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

RECORDED 9/21 IN QUEENS, N.Y. AT ARTUR ASHE STADIUM

HAIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) STING & DARBY ALLIN vs. HOUSE OF BLACK (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) – No DQ

Sting and Darby appeared behind House of Black as they made their entrance. Julia Hart jumped on Sting’s back as he battled Matthews on the ramp. Darby and King fought their way to the ring. All four men battled by ringside as King set up a number of tables at ringside. King chopped Darby over the top rope.

King brought Sting back into the ring and power slammed him to the mat. Matthews entered as Sting faced off against both opponents. Sting faced down Matthews and hit him with the Stinger Splash. King accidentally hit Matthews in the corner with a splash as Sting ducked. King rammed Sting into the corner, then perched him on the top rope. King went for a suplex but Darby cut him off and hit a Code Red off the top for two.

Matthews hit Darby with a jumping knee as he was charging toward the ropes. On the apron, Matthews and Sting went at it. Sting perched himself on the top rope as he pushed Matthews on a table. King came from behind and pushed Sting through the table as Matthews moved out of the way. Matthews and King double teamed Sting and got him back in the ring. Julia Hart entered the ring with handcuffs. Sting’s hands were handcuffed behind his back. [c]

Sting remained handcuffed inside the ring as Darby was being punished on the ramp by King and Matthews. Darby countered Dante’s Inferno, then scaled the set. Matthews tried to cut him off but Darby rammed his head against the steel set. Darby hit a Coffin Drop off the entrance onto Matthews. King attacked Darby, then tried to throw him off the ramp. King and Darby fought back and forth until they both went off the ramp through a table.

Matthews grabbed Sting’s bat and made his way back to the ring. Darby was shown bleeding by the ramp as Matthews went to take out Sting with the bat. Matthews sat Sting down in a chair as Sting laughed at him. As Matthews went to hit Sting, the lights went out. The Great Muta’s music played as he made his way to the ring. The crowd popped big for this. Muta walked to the ring as Matthews looked stunned.

Muta removed his headgear to reveal a mask. Muta faced off with Matthews, who stepped aside. Muta made his way toward Sting until he turned around and faced off against Matthews. Muta hit a Dragon Screw, then sprayed the green mist into Matthews’s eyes. Sting got up and broke free of his handcuffs. Sting hit a Scorpion Death Drop for the win.

WINNERS: Sting & Darby Allin in 12:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I had a tough time staying away from spoilers for this one, as Muta’s surprise appearance was all over the Internet. That said, this was a phenomenal moment between Muta and Sting, who embraced after the match. I hope we see Muta in some form in AEW before he officially retires next year.)

(2) HOOK & ACTION BRONSON vs. MATT MENARD & ANGELO PARKER

Hook and Bronson made their way to the ring as Bronson rapped Hook’s music. Taz joined commentary for this match. Parker and Hook started things off, with Hook getting the early upper hand. Hook took Parker over into a gut wrench takedown. Menard tagged in and immediately called for Bronson to tag in. Bronson obliged to the delight of the crowd. Menard and Bronson pushed one another until Bronson took Menard down to the mat. Parker came in and realized the same fate. Hook tagged back in and hit a suplex into a submission attempt. Parker broke things up and Menard attacked Hook in the corner. Parker and Menard double teamed Hook.

The crowd chanted for Bronson to tag back in as Hook was being double teamed by Menard and Parker. JR mentioned this being the first time we’ve seen Hook be challenged in a match since his debut. Hook took Parker down and finally made the tag into Bronson who took out both Menard and Parker by himself. Bronson hit a running powerslam on Parker but Menard broke up the pin attempt. Bronson broke through a double clothesline attempt, then tagged Hook back in. Hook took out Menard and Parker, then locked Red Rum on Parker. Bronson came in and locked in Red Rum on Menard as both men tapped out.

WINNERS: Hook and Action Bronson in 5:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A good match, with good crowd reaction for Hook and Action Bronson. The right team went over here, with Bronson being the hometown favorite.)

– Mark Sterling was in the ring with Tony Nese and Josh Woods. Sterling was complaining about being powerbombed by Wardlow, as his music hit and he came to the ring.

(3) WARDLOW & SAMOA JOE vs. TONY NESE & JOSH WOODS (w/Mark Sterling)

All four men went at it right from the bell. Wardlow and Woods faced off in the ring as Woods hit Wardlow with a German suplex. Wardlow came right back with a suplex of his own, then another. Woods went for a knee to the face but Wardlow caught him. The two spilled to the outside as Nese and Joe got into the ring. Nese got an elbow to the face but missed a follow up moonsault attempt.

Nese used the top rope to hang Joe but missed a follow up as Joe caught him and slammed Nese to the mat. Joe perched Nese on the top rope and went for the Muscle Buster for the win.

WINNERS: Samoa Joe and Wardlow in 2:30

– After the match, Woods attacked Joe with the help of Nese. Wardlow, who was favoring his leg, aided Joe and went for a powerbomb, which was broken up by Sterling. Joe and Wardlow faced down Sterling, and Wardlow hit him with a series of powerbombs.

(Moynahan’s Take: A good albeit short match. I like the pairing of both teams, and think there could be more to this feud. Seeing Joe and Wardlow together is something that intrigues me, and I need to see more.)

– A Jungle Boy video aired, who talked about tonight’s match against Rey Fenix.

(4) REY FENIX (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. JUNGLE BOY

Excalibur mentioned that this was the first time the two faced off 1-1. Fenix charged in early and tried to put away Jungle Boy early but Jungle Boy fought him off. Jungle Boy’s back was noticeably taped up from his injury at All Out. Fenix hit a hook kick, then drop kicked Jungle Boy to the outside. [c]

Jungle Boy took Fenix down with a back elbow, then hit him with a lariat. Jungle Boy followed up with a brainbuster for a two count. Jungle Boy hit a suicida to the outside, then threw Feix back into the ring. Jungle Boy hit a thrust kick, then a reverse hurricanrana. Fenix came right back with a cutter as both men laid on the mat.

Both men walked to the center of the ring and fought back and forth. Jungle Boy hit a reversal for a close two count. He missed a follow up clothesline but hit Fenix with a dropkick on the ropes. With both men on the apron, Jungle Boy hit a hard charging elbow. He went for a powerbomb to the floor but Fenix countered and kicked Jungle Boy in the face. Fenix flew off the apron but was met with a thrust kick as both men laid on the floor. [c]

Fenix landed a number of chops on Jungle Boy, and Jungle Boy chopped right back. Fenix hit a Gory Cutter for a two count. Fenix followed up with a corkscrew kick, then ran down the ramp and flung off the ropes onto Jungle Boy for a close count. Jungle Boy hit a powerbomb off the ropes for two.

Fenix blocked a lariat and hit a thrust kick. He followed up with three Amigos as the crowd chanted “Eddie.” Jungle Boy blocked the third attempt and hit a cradle suplex for two. Fenix knocked Jungle Boy off the top rope, then climbed to the top himself. Fenix hit a massive frog splash, and his momentum carried him past Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy kicked out at two. Fenix went for a move but Jungle Boy countered for the pin.

WINNER: Jungle Boy in 18:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Just a great great match that could main event any show. These two, who embraced after the match, need a rematch sooner than later.)

– After the match, Christian Cage’s music hit. Christian came to the ramp as Luchasaurus’s music hit. Luchasaurus was at ringside and attacked Jungle Boy from behind. He hit a huge slam on Jungle Boy as Christian took the mic. He said NY always made him smile but they were only loud and obnoxious. As Luchasaurus kept his foot on Jungle Boy’s neck, Christian ran him down on the mic. He told Jungle Boy not to come back next week and said he wishes his mom and sister were ringside so they could witness this. Luchasaurus then chokeslammed Jungle Boy.

– Clips from after Chris Jerichos’s ROH World Title win aired. He said next week in Philadelphia, there would be a JAS celebration. Daniel Garcia interrupted with a serious look on his face. Jericho ignored him and said it was time to celebrate.

(5) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. SAMMY GUEVARA

Guevara took the mic and told Kingston he was sorry, but immediately called him a fat piece of sh*t. Kingston went nuts and attacked Guevara. The two battled to the outside as Kingston maintained control. The crowd chanted Kingston’s name as Guevara battled back. Kingston cut him off with an eye poke, then chopped Guevara’s chest. Guevara backdropped Kingston off the apron, then kicked him across the face as the crowd booed. [c]

Guevara went to the top rope but missed a splash. Kingston fired back but was tripped by Tay Melo on the outside. Guevara hit a running knee, then a double jump cutter for a two count. Guevara went for GTH but Kingston fired back with a huge lariat. Kingston hit the machine gun chops in the corner as Guevara bent over in pain. Guevara went for his cutter again but Kingston hit him the second time with a backdrop. Kingston missed the spinning back fist, which allowed Guevara to hit a few rising knee strikes. Kingston came back with a suplex, then hit his spinning back fist. Kingston hit another, then called for one more. Kingston hit it, then slapped Guevara across the face. Kingston locked in his stretch submission for the win.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston in 7:30

– After the match, Kingston would not let go of his move, and Jerry Lynn ran down to ringside to try and talk him out of it. Multiple officials ran down as well as the ref, Paul Turner, overrode the decision and called Guevara the winner of the match. Kingston went ballistic and took out the security team.

(Moynahan’s Take: Solid match with a lot of tension between the two. I liked the ending, as it harkened back to SummerSlam ‘93 between Bret Hart and Jerry Lawler. I sense more to come between these two.)

(6) JADE CARGILL vs. DIAMANTÉ (w/Trina & The Baddies) – TBS Championship

Jade took it to Diamanté from the bell but Diamanté fought right back. Cargilll went for a powerbomb out of the corner, but Diamanté rolled it into a pin attempt. Cargill fired right back with a huge pump kick. Diamanté hit a sliding dropkick to Cargill on the apron, then came off the turnbuckle but was caught by Cargill.

Cargill slammed Diamanté’s face to the apron, then continued her attack inside the ring. Carhgil hit Jaded for the win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Cargill moves to 38-0 with a relatively easy win. Trina hit the ring after the match and slapped Diamanté to the mat. Trina then shook Cargill’s hand as the two embraced.)

(7) GOLDEN TICKET BATTLE ROYALE

Adam Page was the first man out, but was attacked from behind by Rush, Butcher and Blade, and Private Party. Dark Order hit the ring to assist Page. [c]

All participants got the ring as the match started after the break. Paul Wight joined commentary at the start of the match. Daivari was the first man eliminated. Danhausen cursed Cole Karter, who was eliminated. Danhausen then tried cruising QT Marshall, then took him down and nailed him with a series of punches. Page and Danhausen eliminated Marshall.

Blade took out Danhausen as the crowd booed. Dante Martin tried to vault over Brian Cage but was thrown out. Best Friends took out Jake Hager, then Brian Cage took out Chuck Taylor. Cage tried to eliminate Daulton Castle as the Boys helped Castle stay in. Castle got back in and eliminated Cage from behind. Lance Archer eliminated Trent with a huge clothesline as Lee Moriarity took out Daniel Garcia. Moriarty was then eliminated by Matt Hardy. [c]

During the break, 10 was eliminated. Blade and Butcher attacked Private Party from behind. Matt Hardy hit Twist of Fate on Blade, who he then eliminated. Hardy then reunited with Private Party, but all three men were quickly thrown out. Uno was thrown out by Butcher, who was then eliminated by Page. John Silver flexed in the middle of the ring, but was attacked from behind by Rush, The two went back and forth until Silver was thrown out by Rush.

Penta and Archer went at it, with Penta getting the upper hand and eliminated Archer. Jay Lethal was then thrown out but Satnam Singh caught him and threw Lethal back inside. Lethal then eliminated Penta, but was thrown out by Page. Page and Rush were the final two.

They met in the center of the ring and immediately went at it. Page hit a discuss elbow, but Rush dumped Page over, who barely hung on. The two fought on the apron and traded chops. Rush went for a move but Page countered and Rush was eliminated.

WINNER: Adam Page in 15:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Tons of action in this one, with a Brian Cage appearance! A good battle royal, and AEW knows how to book battle royals.)

– Mark Henry was backstage on split screen with Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs. The two went back and forth until Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.”

(8) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. RICKY STARKS – Unsanctioned Lights Out Match

The two immediately went at it once the bell rang. Starks hit a press as Hobbs retreated to the floor. Starks hit Hobbs with a huge clothesline, then threw him into the metal steps. Starks threw Hobbs back into the ring, then went for his finish. Hobbs reversed into a neck breaker. Hobbs went under the ring and pulled out a table. He threw it right down against the back of Starks. Hobbs went back under the ring and pulled out a number of metal chairs. [c]

Hobbs still had control as he set up a chair in the turnbuckle. Hobbs picked up Starks and rammed right through the chair. Starks reversed a second attempt and rammed Hobbs into a second chair. Starks followed it up with a DDT and a close two count. Hobbs hit Starks with a low blow as Jericho questioned who would dare do that (great touch.) Hobbs went for a chokeslam but Starks reversed and hit a low blow. Starks set up two chairs back to back and tried to hit Hobbs with Roshambo. Hobbs reversed and back body dropped Starks right into the top of the chairs.

Hobbs hit a powerslam into the metal chairs but Starks kicked out of the pin attempt. Both men went to the ramp as Starks tried fighting back. Starks hit a few elbow strikes until being thrown face-first into the staging. Hobbs tore off a piece of the light fixture as the two made their way back to the ring. Starks ducked a Hobs swing, then speared him into a table. Starks picked up the light fixture and nailed Hobbs across the head. Starks hit Roshambo for the win.

WINNER: Ricky Starks in 12:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Great match and main event. A fitting end (I think) to this feud. The crowd went through a lot of action in one night but it was difficult to tell based on their reaction to this and the rest of the matches.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A phenomenal episode of Rampage, which was much needed after months and months of stale content. Between the hot crowd, who stayed that way for multiple hours of TV, and the non stop in-ring action, go out of your way to watch this entire episode, as you won’t be disappointed. Now, let’s see if AEW can keep the momentum going next week and beyond. Until then, stay safe everyone!