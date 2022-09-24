VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #726 (October 12, 2002): McMahon defends brand split to stockholders, Sean Waltman Torch Talk on Jericho’s early struggles in WWE, Powell on UFC vs. WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #726 cover-dated October 12, 2002: This issue opens with a cover story on Vince McMahon defending the results of the brand extension to date… An extensive pt. 2 of the “Torch Talk” with Sean Waltman… Jason Powell asks if UFC could be the next network competition for WWE… Wade Keller’s column looks at another McMahon quirk… Pat McNeill extends the Vegas fun from Raw… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV Reports, 1992 Backtrack, The Top Five Stories of the Week, the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, and more…



