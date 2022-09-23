9/23 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns’ grand return, Brawling Brutes vs. Usos for Undisputed Tag Titles, Otis vs. Strowman, White Rabbit

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 23, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, UT AT VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a crowd shot and Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show.

-Roman Reigns’ music played and he made his entrance with the Bloodline and Paul Heyman in tow. Cole touted the length of Reigns’ title reign. Cole threw to a clip from the Reigns and Logan Paul press conference from last week. They then showed a graphic for Paul against Reigns at Crown Jewel in November. Corey Graves hyped the match. The Bloodline posed in the ring as pyro went off behind them. Cole reminded the audience that the Usos will defend the tag titles later on tonight.

-Reigns asked for the mic and Heyman handed it to him. Reigns asked Salt Lake City to acknowledge him. The Bloodline posed behind Reigns as the crowd booed. Heyman took the mic and introduced himself. He asked what you call people from Utah. The crowd booed. Heyman told them not to boo. He then touted the tribal chief as still being champion. Heyman said that McIntyre now has another bridge to cross after being vanquished by Reigns. Heyman then said they should talk about Solo Sikoa. He then said that the idea for Sikoa didn’t come from himself or Reigns. He said he was sent by the elders of the Samoan Dynasty. Heyman said there is now an enforcer, and the enforcer is Sikoa. Heyman said it opens up Jey and Jimmy to pursue immortality.

-Jimmy took the mic. He said the Usos are going to beat the Brawling Brutes tonight. He then said they’re the twos, and we’re the ones. Jey handed the mic back to Reigns. Reigns called Sikoa to the front of the line. He and Reigns stared at each other. Reigns said that the elders may have sent Sikoa, but he answers to Reigns now. He asked Sikoa to acknowledge. He did. Reigns hugged Sikoa. Reigns’ music played and the Bloodline started to exit.

-Sami Zayn asked for everyone to stop and for the music to be cut. Jey asked what he’s doing. Zayn said that he’s not technically blood, but he wants to show his gratitude. Zayn said he wants to publicly acknowledge the Tribal Chief. Zayn held the mic down and stared at Reigns. Reigns said he likes Zayn. Reigns then asked Zayn why he’s talking right now. Reigns asked why Zayn is wearing the shirt and why he’s tagging along. He asked Zayn what he wanted. Reigns told Zayn to take the shirt off. Zayn said that he doesn’t know if Reigns is kidding. Zayn asked if it had to do with what happened with Paul last week. Reigns reiterated that Zayn needs to remove the shirt. Reigns called for Jey and Jey ripped the shirt off of Zayn. Reigns said that he needs Zayn to listen and Zayn will never wear a Bloodline shirt again. Zayn looked shocked. Reigns said he got Zayn a new one. Reigns tossed Zayn a shirt. The shirt said “SZ: Honorary Uce”. Zayn got super excited. The crowd chanted “Sami, Sami”. He did a handshake with Jimmy and laughed with Sikoa. Reigns asked Zayn if he had anything to say. Zayn said that he acknowledges Reigns. Zayn then hugged Reigns. Reigns hugged back. Jey looked on disgusted.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really wish I hadn’t guessed that Reigns got him a new shirt. Anyway, this was awesome. Jey was a star here. It felt like everyone finally saw what he’s seen, only for it to be taken away from him. Zayn, as always, was incredible and his facial expressions carried the back end of the segment. His jubilance at receiving the shirt and being accepted was such a big moment for his character and everyone that’s been invested in his story. Zayn is eventually going to break out into a hugely popular babyface, but it’s going to be so much bigger because of this slow build. The actual promo work by Heyman and Reigns was the normal fare and nothing special. The end segments with Sikoa and then Zayn made all of this worthwhile. Great stuff and A+’s all around. Well, except Jimmy.)

-They showed the Brawling Brutes watching on a monitor in the back. Cole hyped their match for later in the show. [c]

-Back from break, Lacey Evans was in the ring and Liv Morgan made her entrance. Cole said that Morgan will defend against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at Extreme Rules. He then said that Evans said Morgan was out of her mind to challenge Rousey to an Extreme Rules match.

(1) LACEY EVANS vs. LIV MORGAN

They locked up. Evans took Morgan to the corner. Morgan fought out but Evans kicked her in the gut. Morgan tried to leap frog Evans but Evans kicked Morgan out of the air. Evans yelled at Morgan that she’s “not extreme” and she’s “weak”. Morgan recovered and took Evans to the corner. Morgan hit a step up knee on Evans in the corner. Morgan charged her again, but Evans moved. Evans went to the apron and pulled Morgan down. Evans posed. The crowd booed. Evans put on a modified headlock. Morgan went for a step up knee off the apron but Evans blocked it. Evans slammed Morgan into the ring post and Morgan fell to the floor. [c]

Evans had Morgan in a headlock. Cole said that Evans has been more extreme than Morgan. Evans threw Morgan down by the hair. Evans taunted Morgan then threw her down again. Evans taunted Morgan. Morgan asked for more. Evans kicked her in the face and covered Morgan for a near fall. Evans hit a headscissors out of the corner. Evans kept the headscissors on and did push ups. Morgan kicked at the face of Evans to get out. Evans rolled to the floor. Evans looked under the ring and got a broom, then tossed it away. Evans then found a kendo stick. Cole said it’s not legal tonight but it will be at Extreme Rules. Evans swung, but Morgan ducked. Morgan hit the Codebreaker, then the Oblivion for the win.

WINNER: Liv Morgan in 8:00

-Morgan celebrated with the title. Cole called it a gutsy win. Morgan picked up the kendo stick. She teased using it, then tossed it down. Graves said she doesn’t have the killer instinct. Morgan picked the kendo stick back up and hit Evans with it repeatedly. Morgan took Evans to the outside and used the kendo stick to execute a Russian leg sweep against the barricade. She screamed at Evans that she can get extreme. Morgan pulled a table out from under the ring. She set it up. The crowd cheered. Morgan threw Evans on the table. Cole said he’s never seen Morgan like this. Morgan climbed to the top rope jumped off with a senton on Evans, through the table. Morgan screamed into the camera and said she can get extreme. Cole said this is a different Morgan than who Rousey has faced in the past. Graves said that Morgan made a statement to Rousey.

(McDonald’s Analysis: So, let me get this straight. Lacey Evans hasn’t been on TV at all. She came back and was beat in two minutes in the Five Way. Now, she dominated the champion for seven minutes and lost on a fluke? How does that make any sense? Also, doesn’t that emphasize that Morgan is a complete joke as a champion? Wasn’t Rousey the one who eliminated Evans that soon? I know this was all about the angle and Morgan getting extreme, whatever that means, but this was a miss. Morgan’s constant screaming is also not the right vibe. Everything that this character is doing is missing by a mile.)

-Hit Row was in the back. They talked about their V.I.P. watch party to watch the Tag Team title match. They said no matter who wins, they have next. The Street Profits appeared. They said they’re always ready for invites. Montez Ford then said that Otis and Braun Strowman are also going to wrestle tonight. The camera panned back and revealed that Shinsuke Nakamura was there. They all toasted. [c]

-They showed a graphic for the Tag Team title match. Cole hyped it.

-Zayn was in the back. He yelled at a caterer. Ricochet and Madcap Moss appeared. They said Zayn has changed. They said he’s even more abnoxious and unbearable then before. Zayn said that if they disrespect him, they’re disrespecting the entire Bloodline. Ricochet said he thinks he’s an honorary Uce, but everyone knows he’s, Sikoa then appeared and destroyed Ricochet and Moss. He slammed them both into the garage door. Zayn pulled Sikoa off. Zayn said he was just about to do that.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Finally, someone destroyed these two goofs. Thanks Solo.)

-Cole threw to a video package on the Usos Tag Team title reign. The video was narrated by Paul Heyman. Heyman said the Usos have been champions longer than the Hart Foundation, L.O.D, the New Age Outlaws and the Dudleys. He said there’s two teams left. Demolition and the New Day. He said they will pass them and become the greatest team of all time. Cole hyped the match for later. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Excellent video package. Great touch to have Heyman narrate these. I love the emphasis on the Tag titles and this video package helps hammer that point home. This match feels bigger than it really should, and that’s a good thing.)

-They showed a Royal Rumble classic segment. They chose the 1995 Royal Rumble. Afterwards, Cole announced that tickets are available next week.

-The New Day’s music played and they made their entrance. Maximum Male Models were already in the ring.

(2) NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. MAXIMUM MALE MODELS (Mace & Mansoor w/Max & Maxxine Dupri)

Mansoor started against Woods. Mansoor shot Woods off the ropes and posed. Woods rolled Mansoor up as Mace blind-tagged in. Mace took Woods down then tagged in Mansoor. They double teamed Woods and took him down. They posed. Mansoor dropped an elbow on Woods then put him in a headlock. The crowd cheered for New Day. Woods fought up and hit Mace in the corner. He then backdropped Mansoor to the floor. Mansoor tagged in Mace and Mace charged Kingston and knocked him off the apron. Mace took Woods down and covered him for a near fall. Mansoor tagged in. They posed on Woods for a photo. Kingston charged and took Mace to the floor. Woods rolled up Mansoor for the win.

WINNER: New Day in 3:00

-Max Dupri lost it at ringside. He yelled at the Models. Max ripped his jacket off and walked off.

(McDonald’s Analysis: How far we’ve fallen with this group. I assume this is leading to a singles run for Max Dupri? That seems to be the idea here.)

-Cole and Graves were shown at ringside. Cole threw to a video package on the Strowman and Otis match. They then showed attendants working on the ring. Cole and Graves said they’re re-enforcing the ring. Cole said that Otis and Strowman are next. [c]