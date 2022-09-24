FREE PODCAST 9/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Changes since Triple H took over creative, plus bonus interview with Scorpio Sky from 5 yrs ago (164 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, now part of the PWTorch Dailycast lineup, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue discuss the changes since Triple H took over creative, including breaking down the good and bad of recent returns.

Then, in a bonus segment, we jump back five years to Pat McNeill’s interview with Southern California-based independent wrestler Scorpio Sky a/k/a “Harold” on WWE television and Mason Andrews on TNA television. In the interview with live callers, Sky discusses his role in the Anger Management skits with Daniel Bryan and Kane, the Trust Fall bump, his recent TNA matches during the X Division push, appearing on both WWE and TNA TV in a short period, his favorite career opponents, and much more. In the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell for a discussion of the latest news including Jerry Lawler’s health, plus Live Events Center.

