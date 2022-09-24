VIP AUDIO 9/24 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 11 – Bret Hart. An in-depth look at The Hitman with special guest Lee Malone (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the eleventh edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The focus of this episode is the centerpiece of Alan’s early wrestling fandom – the best there is, the best there was, and the best that ever will be: Bret “The Hitman” Hart. Alongside Lee Malone from the Days of Thunder podcast, this episode details Bret’s importance to our fandom, what set him apart from his peers, and the skills that young wrestlers today could learn from him. Alan and Lee also analyze Bret’s portfolio of work and notice an interesting theme amongst his top matches. All this plus tangents about Scramblevision, DSF, Football phone-in shows, and much more. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO