FREE PODCAST 9/24 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann: Is Reigns’s push finally working, trying to figure out the goal with Enzo’s push, on-site correspondents, mailbag (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (9-26-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast host Rich Fann to break down Raw with a focus on Roman Reigns’s big push coming out of No Mercy and the possibility of a Shield reunion and the ongoing feud with The Miz. Then they also try to figure out what WWE is trying to do with Enzo and is it working. They talk to two on-site correspondents in Ontario, Calif. and then answer email topics on a range of segments from Raw.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO