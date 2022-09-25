VIP AUDIO 9/25 – The Fix Flashback (9-9-2015): Raw drops under 2.5 rating, what’s wrong with Seth’s push, the new star problem in WWE, Angle’s declaration, WON HOF ballot, UFC 191, McGregor-Faber TUF (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the September 9, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: How big of a deal is it Raw drew a sub-2.5 rating, what’s wrong with Seth’s push, the new star problem in WWE, New Day continues to shine, Kurt Angle’s declaration, WON Hall of Fame ballot, UFC 191, McGregor-Faber TUF preview.

