VIP AUDIO 9/25 – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling and David S. Moon discuss whether Drew McIntyre really was the hometown hero as Rich Fann suggested, why the Welsh Government spent taxpayer money on bringing WWE to Cardiff, Wales, more (168 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: With Clash at the Castle having brought a WWE supershow to Cardiff, Wales, it only made sense to bring Wales to The Deep Dive! Will Cooling is joined by David S. Moon, Senior Lecturer at the University of Bath. They explain what Wales actually is and how it fits into the wider UK, whether Drew McIntyre really was the hometown hero as Rich Fann suggested, why the Welsh Government spent taxpayer money on bringing WWE to Cardiff, Wales, and why everyone keeps saying Cardiff, Wales. They also talk about the lack of Welsh talent on the show, whether Gunther is significantly worse than Walter, and should Drew have won the title. Great show with David, who can be found on Twitter @David_S_Moon, and you can find more about his research into the links between pro-wrestling and politics, at https://researchportal. bath.ac.uk/en/persons/david- moon.

