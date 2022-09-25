FREE PODCAST 9/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (9-21-2017) Keller & Mitchell: Flair giving up drinking, Heenan tribute, Charlotte, Jinder, Starrcade’s return, Shane, Ziggler, Mailbag (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-21-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell to discuss Ric Flair’s People Magazine interview vowing to give up drinking and be an inspiration, Charlotte’s return to Raw to talk about her father, the return of Starrcade this Thanksgiving weekend, the WWE Bobby Heenan tribute, Roman Reigns’s solo promo, Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman hype, Jinder Mahal’s promo, Dolph Ziggler’s ring entrances, Shane’s promo, and more including Mailbag questions.

