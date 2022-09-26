FREE PODCAST 9/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey break down Bellator 285, preview UFC Fight Night headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey chat about a UFC-free weekend and give a brief breakdown of Bellator 285. They also give a short preview of Bellator 286, as well as a preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan. They close the show with some random AEW chatter.

