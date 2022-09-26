SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Jericho will makes his first ROH World Championship defense Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Jericho would defend against former ROH World Champion, Bandido.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live this week in Philadelphia, PA@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT#ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho vs Bandido Newly crowned @ringofhonor

World Champion @IAmJericho will defend the title on TBS Wednesday vs former ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler! pic.twitter.com/pNebojnOVe — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 26, 2022

Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Champion in the opening contest of last week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. It’s the first time Jericho has won the ROH World Title and it’s his eighth world championship reign of his career.

