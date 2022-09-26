News Ticker

Chris Jericho to defend ROH World Championship on AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 26, 2022

Chris Jericho to defend ROH World Championship
Chris Jericho (photo courtesty AEW)
Chris Jericho will makes his first ROH World Championship defense Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Jericho would defend against former ROH World Champion, Bandido.

Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Champion in the opening contest of last week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. It’s the first time Jericho has won the ROH World Title and it’s his eighth world championship reign of his career.

