FREE PODCAST 9/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Bloodline vs. Shield, KO’s future, Logan Paul, Braun, Theory’s MITB, Sami’s brilliance, live callers, mailbag (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado. They begin with thoughts on WWE TV finishes and tonight was a step in the right direction, the Rey Mysterio-Dominik storyline, will A.J. Styles join The Judgment Day, is The Bloodline already better than The Shield historically, Sami Zayn’s brilliance, Braun Strowman, Candice LaRae’s debut, and much more with live callers and emails.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO