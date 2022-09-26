SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE Raw Women’s Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules will be a ladder match. Bayley and Belair exchanged words in the ring to start this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Bayley decided that she’d face Belair for the title at Extreme Rules last week, but declared this week that it would be in a ladder match.

Belair won the Raw Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Bayley has been sidelined since tearing her ACL. She returned with the Damage Control faction at Summerslam.

This week on Raw, Belair defeated Iyo Sky to open the show.

