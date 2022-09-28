Goldberg reveals he doesn’t have any matches left on WWE contract

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Goldberg has confirmed that he doesn’t have any matches left on his contract with WWE.

In an appearance on The Bump, Goldberg addressed his contract status, saying that he doesn’t have any matches left on the contract, but that he owes Roman Reigns for Reigns choking him out in their match in Saudi Arabia.

On The Bump, Goldberg also said working with his son was a dream come true for him.

“As a father, that’s like a dream come true,” Goldberg said of working alongside his son. “That’s absolutely the coolest thing you could ever have. Whether it’s the video of him coming to the ring with me or whether it’s the video him getting choked out by Lashley, I now have piece of history that I can save forever with my son and I together. It’s just the coolest thing that as a father, you could ever have.”

Working with his son was a dream come true.@Goldberg gets emotional explaining why the moments in the ring, that he shared with his son, are so important to him. #Goldberg25#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/yo6dJRWsu1 — WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2022

Goldberg lost his match against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. At the Crown Jewel event last year, Goldberg wrestled Bobby Lashley.

