MJF reveals who is on his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling

MJF has revealed that Triple H, Roddy Piper, Steve Austin, and The Rock are the talents on his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. In an interview with Barstool Sports KFC Radio show, MJF spoke in detail about who he think is the best ever in wrestling.

“I think the reason why I’m so successful is that I’m such a huge student of the game,” MJF said on the show. ” Honestly, I prefer to watch ’80s stuff over the Attitude Era stuff because, to me, that’s when people were the most authentic in the history of this business … Then, I’d say The Rock and Austin.”

MJF returned to AEW after being on hiatus since the Double or Nothing PPV in May. MJF reappeared at All Out and secretly won the Casino Ladder Match with the help of Stokely Hathaway and The Firm.

MJF now has a world championship match to cash-in whenever he wants it.

