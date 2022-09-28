Impact Wrestling adds specialty match to Bound For Glory PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling will bring back the Call Your Thought Gauntlet Match for this year’s Bound For Glory PPV event.

The company announced on social media that the match would return, but did not announce the participants. The winner of this match will earn a championship match at any time.

Last year at Bound For Glory, Moose was victorious in the match and cashed in his championship on the same show, defeating Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship just seconds after he defeated Christian Cage to win the title.

Bound For Glory is Impact Wrestling’s signature PPV event of the year. In the main event this year, Alexander will defend his Impact World Championship against Eddie Edwards.

Bound For Glory airs live on PPV on Friday October 7.

