SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 (RECORDED)

DALLAS, TX AT THE FACTORY

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Clips from last week’s show, then they cut right to the arena.

(1) BRIAN MYERS (c) vs. BHUPINDER GUJJAR — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title Match

This ladder match kicked off the show. Gujjar started off by punching Myers, followed by kicks and a jumping knee. Gujjar gave Myers a Samoan Drop. Myers made a comeback with a knee to the face. Myers put a ladder on the apron, but Gujjar dropkicked it into Myers. Myers slammed Gujjar on the apron. Myers climbed the ladder but Gujjar got up and stopped him.

Gujjar gave Myers a cutter off the ladder. Gujjar speared Myers into the ladder. Myers recovered on the outside. Gujjar climbed the ladder, but Myers tipped it over and Gujjar fell into the ropes. Myers slammed the ladder on Gujjar. Myers whipped Gujjar into the ladder in the corner, then the ladder fell on Gujjar and hit Gujjar in the head, which looked brutal. Fans chanted “You Suck” at Myers (or the ladder).

Gujjar bled from the nose. Gujjar set up a second ladder alongside the one already in the ring. Both wrestlers climbed opposite ladders. They fought at the top. Gujjar knocked Myers to the mat. Myers recovered and climbed back up. Myers gave Gujjar a belly to back suplex off the ladder. Gujjar rolled to ringside. Myers bridged a third ladder on the ring steps. Gujjar came back with punches.

Myers powerbombed Gujjar on the ladder that was on the steps. It looked terribly painful. Myers slowly climbed the ladders. Gujjar pulled Myers off the ladders, ran him into the ladders, and threw him outside. Gujjar climbed the ladder. Myers gave Gujjar a low blow. Myers taped Gujjar’s leg to the ladder. Myers punched Gujjar and climbed the ladder, then grabbed the belt for the win.

WINNER: Brian Myers in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A really good match. Both wrestlers took a lot of punishment. The match did a good job of elevating both wrestlers. It would be a nice end to the story/feud to see Gujjar eventually get the win over Myers.)

-Heath joined Josh Alexander and Rich Swann backstage. Heath apologized for interfering last week and said that Alexander and Swann should be tag team champions now. Heath said they needed to be on the same page at Victory Road. Swann thanked Heath for taking ownership of his mistake. Swann said they would be on the same page tonight and at Victory Road. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt were shown on camera at ringside. They ran down the matches for Victory Road and for tonight.

-Footage was shown of action from a Wrestling Revolver match on Saturday in Iowa. Steve Maclin made a surprise appearance and brawled with Sami Callihan.

(2) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. ZICKY DICE (w/Johnny Swinger)

Dice tried to kick Grace, but she caught his foot and threw him to the mat. Grace ripped Dice’s shirt off and threw it to the crowd. Grace gave Dice the Grace Driver and got the pin.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 1:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Just a quick squash to show Grace’s dominance.)

-Video package about Max The Impaler (Grace’s opponent at Victory Road) which was narrated by Father James Mitchell.

-Black Taurus entered the ring. [c]

(3) BLACK TAURUS vs. TREY MIGUEL vs. LAREDO KID vs. ALEX ZAYNE vs. MIA YIM

This was a preview of the Triple Threat Revolver X Division contenders match at Victory Road. Fans chanted for Mia. Trey and Zayne took out Taurus, Kid, and Mia, then Trey and Zayne squared off. Mia recovered and dropkicked both of them. Mia kicked and punched Taurus. Taurus chopped her down hard. Kid did a rana from the top on Taurus, followed by more offense. Kid did a rana from the top to the floor on Taurus. Trey and Zayne hit a double dive on Taurus and Kid. Mia did a flip from the top rope to the floor on the pile. [c]

Kid, Zayne, and Trey battled in the ring. Zayne gave Trey and Kid a double rana off the ropes. Zayne fought Taurus and kicked Mia out of the ring. Kid gave Trey a destroyer. Taurus gave Kid a crucifix bomb. Mia powerbombed Zayne. Mia gave Zayne a piledriver, but she got double super kicked and sent out of the ring. The other four wrestlers exchanged moves in the ring. Kid missed a twisting moonsault on Zayne. Taurus gave Zayne the Destination Hellhole and got the pin.

WINNER: Black Taurus in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Action packed match with lots of exciting, high flying moves. A good preview for the Victory Road match, which should be insane.)

-Violent By Design vignette. Everyone was back in the field. Eric Young told everyone they were part of the revival of violence and they would be everywhere. He asked if they were ready and he told them to show them. They all chanted “I am violence”. Young and Deaner attacked all of the people in yellow hoods and left them laying. An overhead shot showed everyone laying in the field as Young said “Violent By Design”. [c]

-Joe Hendry vignette. A couple was arguing in the kitchen. The woman told the man their son wasn’t his. He urged her to tell him who the father was. He said “Say his name”. A smiling Joe Hendry appeared as his song played. The couple was happy and clapped along. Hendry posed. The husband played air guitar. The wife was smiling, holding the baby. Even the baby was smiling. Henry smiled to the camera as a graphic said that he is coming to Impact.

-Heath got on the mic in the ring and challenged a member of Honor No More to a street fight. PCO answered the challenge. The rest of Honor No More walked to the stage and tried to stop PCO. Eddie Edwards took the mic and said the match wasn’t going to happen. Heath said Eddie was talking nonsense. Eddie said that PCO’s thoughts and decisions belong to Honor No More. Heath said PCO was looking like a lapdog. PCO walked to the ring. Heath jumped over the top rope onto PCO.

(4) HEATH vs. PCO

PCO clotheslined Heath at ringside. They fought on the ramp. PCO gave Heath a neckbreaker on the ramp. Heath backdropped PCO on the ramp. They fought into the crowd. Fans chanted for PCO. PCO ran Heath into a wall in the back of the arena. PCO gave Heath a DDT on the stage. Heath threw PCO off the stage onto a bunch of chairs. As Heath returned to the ring, Josh Alexander and Rich Swann ran to ringside to stop Honor No More from interfering.

They fought at ringside. Vincent attacked Heath in the ring, but Heath gave him the Wake Up Call. PCO rose up out of the stack of chairs. PCO threw a series of chairs in the ring. They exchanged punches in the ring. PCO choke slammed Heath. Fans chanted “Need more chairs”. PCO loaded his glove with thumbtacks. PCO gave Heath the mandible claw. Heath missed a senton off the top rope and hit the chairs. Heath gave PCO a Wake Up Call in the chairs and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Heath in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A wild brawl with plenty of hard hitting moments. PCO landing in the chairs rivaled Bhupinder Gujjar getting powerbombed on the ladder for the most brutal moment of the show. The PCO/Eddie tension continued, as well as the Honor No More feud with Alexander, Swann, and Heath.)

(5) MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. AUSSIE OPEN (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

The winner of the match would go on to face Matt Taven & Mike Bennett at Bound For Glory for the tag team titles. Shelley and Fletcher started the match. Fletcher had the upper hand, but Shelley fought back with chops. The Guns worked on Fletcher’s arm. Davis tagged in and threw Sabin to the mat. They battled back and forth. The Guns double teamed Davis and dropkicked Fletcher.

The Guns kicked Fletcher on the outside and hit dual dives on Aussie Open. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Aussie Open ran the Guns into each other. [c]

Aussie Open had the advantage after the break. Sabin made the hot tag. He dropkicked Fletcher and jumped on Davis on the outside. Sabin gave Fletcher a crossbody block for a two count. The Guns double teamed Fletcher. Fletcher made a comeback on Sabin. Aussie Open double teamed Sabin. Fletcher knocked Shelley to the outside. Aussie Open continued to double team Sabin and scored a two count.

Aussie Open went for their finisher, but Sabin fought back. The Guns took out Fletcher and double teamed Davis. Shelley dove on Davis and Sabin pinned Davis for the win. [c]

WINNERS: The Motor City Machine Guns in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent tag team encounter. Really looking forward to the Guns vs. Taven & Bennett at Bound For Glory.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Tasha Steelz with Savannah Evans. Tasha said she would hurt Killer Kelly at Victory Road. She said that Kelly wanted to play games and she would look for her now. She told Gia to beat it and Gia left. Tasha and Savannah walked down the hallway. Savannah disappeared. Kelly emerged and said she heard that Tasha wants to play. Tasha said they would play, but it would be tomorrow night. Tasha left.

-Gisele Shaw said that Mickie James had an amazing career but tomorrow would be her biggest contribution when she hands the torch to Gisele. She said she would be doing Mickie a favor by letting her spend time with her family. She said the spotlight will always be on herself.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for Victory Road. [c]

-The Hold Harmless Contract Signing was the main event of the show. Scott D’Amore was in the ring with a table and three chairs. He said the contract would release Impact Wrestling from any liability from injury at the Barbed Wire Massacre Match at Victory Road. He invited the wrestlers out. Moose was first. Steve Maclin was out next. Sami’s music played but he didn’t come out.

Moose said they didn’t need Sami to come out. He said that Maclin would find out what it was like being in the ring with Moose. He said he would put Maclin and Sami through hell. Maclin said that Moose didn’t know a thing about hell on earth. Maclin said he wasn’t scared of Moose. He said he transcended matches like this. He said it would be mayhem for all. The lights went out. Sami said to stop the bull crap. Fans chanted “Death Machine”.

Sami brought a chair to the ring and apologized for being late. He said he couldn’t find his favorite chair. Sami sat in the steel chair. He said he didn’t care about deals or contracts. He said they both made a mistake and he was the master of puppets. He said he had them both where he wanted them and they were both at each other’s throats. Maclin urged him to sign the contract.

Sami pulled out a barbed wire pen. Maclin jabbed Sami with a pen. Moose and Maclin beat up Sami. As Maclin went to spear Sami, Moose speared Maclin out of nowhere. Moose set up a table in the corner. Sami sidestepped Moose and threw him into the table. Sami gave Moose a piledriver. Sami got the contract at ringside and “signed” the contract with his blood.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Excellent go-home show for Victory Road. Brutal in-ring action with Myers vs. Gujjar and Heath vs. PCO. The X Division match was short but a good preview for what should be an exciting match at Victory Road. The Motor City Machine Guns continue to impress and it was nice to have a guest appearance from Aussie Open. Good show closing angle to promote the main event of Victory Road.

CATCH-UP: 9/15 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Mike Bailey vs. Mascara Dorado, Victory Road hype, more