NXT Championship match announced for Halloween Havoc

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship against both JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov in a triple threat at Halloween Havoc special event.

This week on NXT television, Breakker revealed that he would defend his title against both challengers because both had a viable claim to being number one contender. Last week on NXT, McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to earn the shot at Breakker. After the match, Dragunov made his return to the company and confronted both men.

Dragunov is a former NXT UK Champion, but never was defeated for the title due to vacating it because of injury. Dragunov defeated Gunther to win the title and end Gunther’s historic run with the title.

Breakker added Dragunov to the match because he never lost the NXT UK title and never received a shot to earn the title back.

Halloween Havoc takes place on October 22. The only other announced match for the show is a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship. Solo Sikoa was forced to give up the title after winning it from Carmelo Hayes, but as a non-sanctioned opponent.

CATCH-UP: Velveteen Dream arrested again for fighting