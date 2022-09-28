Matt Jackson breaks silence, says he’ll “see fans soon”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Jackson has broken his silence since being suspended from AEW due to a backstage brawl with CM Punk, Ace Steel, and others.

In a post on Instagram promoting a new Young Bucks shoe with Champs Sports, Jackson thanked the fans and said he would see them soon.

“Thank you so much, guys, for everything,” Jackson said. “For the last 18 years, you guys have supported us and been so great to us, and I really can’t wait to see you guys very soon.”

Jackson, his brother Nick, Kenny Omega, and others were suspended from AEW by Tony Khan after fighting with CM Punk backstage at the All Out PPV event. Punk verbally cut down The Bucks, Omega, and Adam Page during a post-PPV media scrum. All involved in the fight were suspended, though CM Punk’s status remains unclear. He was injured during his All Out match against Jon Moxley, in which he won the AEW World Championship. Punk vacated the title immediately, but official news regarding his status with the company is unknown.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan reportedly issues strategy on AEW release requests