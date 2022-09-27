Tony Khan reportedly issues strategy on AEW release requests

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan reportedly will not be acquiescing to AEW talent requesting their releases.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Khan’s strategy moving forward will be to not release talent, even if they’ve asked to leave the company. The report indicates that Khan has made that very clear to the talent roster.

This news comes on the heels of reports that both Buddy Matthews and Malaki Black had requested to be released. There has not been any official word from AEW as to whether or not those particular releases were granted.

