Edge returns to Monday Night Raw, sets match for Extreme Rules

Edge is back on Monday Night Raw.

The WWE Hall of Famer made a surprising return to the show at the end of the Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest match. Riddle was victorious in the bout, but was then attacked by The Judgement Day. That attack brought Edge out for the save. After he cleared the ring, Edge spoke on the microphone and challenged Finn Balor to an “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules.

Edge has been at odds with The Judgement Day since they kicked him out of the group earlier this year. The group viciously assaulted him with a steel chair, which put him on the shelf.

Extreme Rules airs live on Peacock on October 8. Announced matches for the show include Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Ladder Match, Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship in an Extreme Rules Match, Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit, and more.

