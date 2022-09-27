FREE PODCAST 9/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn discuss Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, Smackdown rating surge, AEW Rampage 2-hour special, Extreme Rules line-up, Liv, Owens, Flair (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from PWTorch.com. They discuss these topics:

Is Sami Zayn becoming a ratings draw? Did he help pop Smackdown’s big viewership last Friday?

How Solo Sikoa is already shining and adding another dimension to the superb Bloodline faction storylines.

Review of two-hour AEW Rampage special including thoughts on AEW not doing enough to make Sting matches feel special, are too many dangerous bumps taking place in AEW, what’s up with the Ricky Starks-Will Hobbs feud, and Hangman Page earning an AEW Title match in the battle royal.

Thoughts on Tony Khan promising video packages for some of his newer wrestlers in big matches on Dynamite this week.

The Extreme Rules line-up so far.

Liv Morgan’s job performance in the role she’s been given lately.

Ric Flair saying he isn’t retired.

Is Kevin Owens a possible perennial main eventer again and is he off to a good start under Paul Levesque’s booking?

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO