Cosmetic changes to WWE Raw and Smackdown expected

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

September 28, 2022

WWE belts to undergo cosmetic changes
There are reportedly several cosmetic changes that are set for WWE Raw and Smackdown.

Fightful is reporting that three new sets of championship belts have been created and are currently in the company’s possession. The report indicates that many stars are excited about the potential changes to the title belts.

These cosmetic changes as well as changes to the look of Raw and Smackdown were in place prior to Paul Levesque taking over WWE creative from Vince McMahon, but Levesque stepping into that role may expedite the process.

The current WWE Championship belt style and design has been in place since 2012.

