SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-So, “A” for effort on trying to build Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, but man, it was a miss. Belair and Bayley don’t have noticeable chemistry at this point and working together seems to be forcing out one another’s flaws. The ladder match stipulation is entirely out of left field and strange for the heel to request. Both women can turn this around, but they’ll need a great match at Extreme Rules to do so.

-A bit tough to see Iyo Sky doing a straight job like she did against Belair, but she just isn’t anywhere near being the focus right now. Losing to the champion is never the worst thing in the world, but Paul Levesque has a championship challenger in his back pocket in Sky if she doesn’t get defined down too quickly.

-Rey Mysterio has been tremendous since the Dominik heel turn began. He’s able to naturally convey the emotions of a broken father very well and it’s making this story and Dominik’s heel run hotter than it may have otherwise been. Rey isn’t known for his acting, but he’s turned it on here.

-Seth! What in the hell are we doing out there, man! The song stuff has to stop. It’s fun, but Rollins should be focused on doing business with Matt Riddle. Trying to get cheered, while playing the heel is obnoxious and if I were Riddle, I’d be tuning up a receipt.

-Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano teaming up was fun to see and they had the perfect opponents in Alpha Academy to show off against. Everything worked in this match, including the little angle with Theory and Gargano. Good stuff all around.

-Ok, so Braun Strowman randomly just calls Theory and asks for Chad Gable now? Surely we can tighten up that narrative. Right Levesque?

-Hey! Omos is back. If we’re not building to Strowman vs. Omos, what are we doing?

-The Miz and Dexter Lumis stuff continues to get stranger and stranger. This week was fun. As long as it doesn’t cross the line into criminal trespassing and abduction, I’m here for it. We still need to know why this is happening, though.

-Candice LeRae adds some really nice depth to the women’s division on Raw. She is a utility player, but like her husband Gargano, is so damn likable that who knows how hot she could end up getting. A smart signing for Team Levesque.

-How freaking great is Sami Zayn? Zayn climbing out of the limo with the sunglasses next to Solo Sikoa was just tremendous and fitting. He looked as proud as a peacock with the new Uso shirt on and continues to make The Bloodline story can’t miss television. Zayn vs. Styles was excellent to the surprise of nobody. Well done.

-Edge returning to face Finn Balor at Extreme Rules should put a bow on that program, but with the seeds planted for Balor vs. Styles, it looks as if The Judgement Day will still have a top-ish tier story moving forward into the fall.

-A clean finish! A pig flying! Wow! I liked Riddle vs. Damian Priest a lot. Riddle has a major match at Extreme Rules and needed a win like this to bolster momentum and the idea that he is on the level of Rollins. Priest played his part well and really wasn’t hurt here at all.

CATCH-UP: 9/26 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Belair vs. Sky, Rey vs. Seth, Riddle vs. Priest, Alpha Academy vs. KO & Gargano