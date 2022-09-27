VIP AUDIO 9/27 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Edge’s return, more Sami Zayn praise, Bloodline dynamic expanding, Rampage pluses and minuses, Tony Khan not granting contract releases, IWGP Women’s Title, Noami (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics: Edge’s return, more Sami Zayn praise, Bloodline dynamic expanding, Extreme Rules line-up so far, two-hour AEW Rampage pluses and minuses, Tony Khan deciding not to grant releases for wrestlers under contract, IWGP Women’s Title, Noami, social media wrestling notes, and more.

