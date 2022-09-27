News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/27 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Edge’s return, more Sami Zayn praise, Bloodline dynamic expanding, Rampage pluses and minuses, Tony Khan not granting contract releases, IWGP Women’s Title, Noami (65 min.)

September 27, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics: Edge’s return, more Sami Zayn praise, Bloodline dynamic expanding, Extreme Rules line-up so far, two-hour AEW Rampage pluses and minuses, Tony Khan deciding not to grant releases for wrestlers under contract, IWGP Women’s Title, Noami, social media wrestling notes, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*