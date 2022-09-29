Batista confirmed for upcoming movie role

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE star and former world champion, Batista, has signed on to play the lead in the upcoming movie, “Cooler.”

Deadline is reporting that Batista will play the character of a club bouncer is South Beach that the story of the movie revolves around. The report indicates that the film will begin shooting next summer.

Batista has had roles in major Hollywood productions including Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, the Spectre James Bond film, and others. Batista last wrestled for WWE against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He is a multiple time world champion and a member of the legendary Evolution faction alongside Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton.

