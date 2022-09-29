Shawn Michaels names most developed talent in NXT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels said that Bron Breakker, Tony D’Angelo, Tiffany Stratton, and The Creed Brothers were the most improved NXT talents throughout the last year.

In an interview with the San Antonio Express News, Michaels talked about NXT 2.0 and how the talent has done under that new banner and brand alteration.

“I think Bron, obviously, it is in his blood,” Michaels said of who has developed the most in the last year. “Some think he has cheated. He gets a free pass, but you take someone like Tony D’Angelo or the Creed Brothers, who have done tremendous work, and I will say this, I am a little biased, but Tiffany Stratton is someone who you see visibly get better each time she is out there.”

Michaels also talked about the influx of collegiate athletes into the WWE developmental system, saying that those talents all have one trait that helps their growth.

“I think that is what is interesting and fascinating with the young college athletes that come in here,” Michaels said. “All they know is to grind and work to get better. You don’t have to encourage them to be goal oriented. That is already in them.”

Michaels is a WWE talent VP under Paul Levesque. He has been manning the NXT brand since Levesque left the company to deal with a serious health issue.

