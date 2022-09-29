SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-I liked the opening segment touting Chris Jericho’s big ROH World Championship win from AEW Grand Slam last week. I liked it a lot actually. HOWEVER. The ROH World Championship now has a more defined story than the AEW World Championship has had in over a year. This is backwards. Very backwards.

-Broad world title problem aside, Daniel Garcia was really solid out there opposite some really big stars. When Garcia and Jericho square off, it’ll be a big deal and a moment where Garcia will move up in popularity.

-So, this week we got a better performance on the microphone from Wheeler Yuta than last week. It wasn’t all that good, though. Yuta yelled and though he came off as believable and relatively likable opposite MJF, he needs to finesse what he says so certain things can stand out rather than blend together.

-Bravo, MJF. I was impressed with his work this week. It was clear he took inventory of what had been happening during his segments and actively worked to eliminate that stuff to be booed once again. He was. Well done.

-I liked the Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson match quite a bit, but this match just shouldn’t have happened. Why did it happen? Who is Juice? He’s getting a title shot potentially? So much about it just didn’t make sense.

-Adam Page feels like a cold challenger to Jon Moxley at this point. Bottom line is, that’s a big match and rolling with it this quick really doesn’t get the most out of it from a business perspective.

-What in the blazes was that Saraya segment? I’ll tell ya. A bust! Not only did Saraya not deliver from a performance perspective, but what she was asked to do didn’t make sense. Is she a women’s division spokesperson? GM? Wrestler? Like, we don’t know. That’s a problem in an of itself, but the bigger problem was the top talent in the division was subservient to her. Not a good start.

-Storm vs. Serena Deeb was good as expected, but couldn’t eliminate the bad taste caused by Saraya.

-National Scissoring Day? God damn it.

-Ricky Starks squashing Eli Isom was the best part of AEW Dynamite this week. It made sense, helped Starks, and moved a storyline along.

-Really good match between Jericho and Bandido. Again, did Tony Khan get as most he could out of it? For sure not. This is an ongoing problem and while it may not frustrate AEW diehards, it stunts company growth.

