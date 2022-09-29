VIP AUDIO 9/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Smackdown’s big rating and Bloodline excellence, JAS trying to spoof WWE on Dynamite, Rampage two-hour special, Raw, NJPW, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Smackdown’s big rating and Bloodline excellence.
- Full review of Smackdown
- Full review of Raw
- Full review of NXT
- Full review of two-hour Rampage special including Golden Ticket battle royal and the decision for Hangman Page to win it.
- Partial review of AEW Dynamite including Jericho Appreciation Society attempting to still spoof WWE sports entertainment era and Roman Reigns catchphrase.
- New Japan Burning Spirit review
- Book review of Tim Kennedy’s new book.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply