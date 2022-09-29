VIP AUDIO 9/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Smackdown’s big rating and Bloodline excellence, JAS trying to spoof WWE on Dynamite, Rampage two-hour special, Raw, NJPW, more (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Smackdown’s big rating and Bloodline excellence.

Full review of Smackdown

Full review of Raw

Full review of NXT

Full review of two-hour Rampage special including Golden Ticket battle royal and the decision for Hangman Page to win it.

Partial review of AEW Dynamite including Jericho Appreciation Society attempting to still spoof WWE sports entertainment era and Roman Reigns catchphrase.

New Japan Burning Spirit review

Book review of Tim Kennedy’s new book.

