VIP AUDIO 9/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Will Shane McMahon return? Is Reigns’ title reign really epic? Should Alexa align with Bray again? Is Mox’s title reign in the shadow of MJF? What made Stone Cold special? More (42 min.)

Is Roman Reigns’s title reign truly epic given how few defenses he’s had and how many times he won after interference?

What made “Stone Cold” Steve Austin so special? Does he have any idea what made him so special?

What differences should be expected between War Games in WWE and Blood & Guts in AEW?

If Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks didn’t actually spread rumors that C.M. Punk had Colt Cabana yanked from AEW and sent to ROH, how stupid does Punk look? And who really started the rumor?

What are the pros and cons of Bryan Danielson dethroning Chris Jericho for the ROH Title?

What’s up with Shane McMahon since Paul Levesque took over for Vince McMahon? Will he return to WWE TV and who from NXT could work as a WrestleMania opponent for him?

What are the favorite sandwiches of Wade and Todd?

What is Mickie James’s backstage rep like and would she be a good choice to help develop AEW talent?

Should Alexa Bliss re-team with Bray Wyatt’s new character since she turned on him last time they were together?

Isn’t Jon Moxley’s latest title reign just existing in the shadow of MJF cashing in?

How well will the new Vice series “Tales from the Territories” do compared to “Dark Side of the Ring”?

Is there a defense of MJF playing a babyface in New York that Todd hasn’t fully accounted for?

