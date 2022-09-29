FREE PODCAST 9/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland provide a live report from OWA’s Good Trouble 4, review another 1st Round match from IWTV’s T4 Territory Tag Team Tournament, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland have a live report from Ohio Wrestling Alliance’s Good Trouble Vol. 4, a great show featuring a six-man ladder match with Anthony Bennett, Carlie Bravo, Jumal Kyng, Myron Reed, O’Shay Edwards, and Tre Lamar; World Famous CB vs. Eli Isom; Suge D vs. Paragon; and more. Plus, it’s the next match in IWTV’s T4 Territory Tag Team Tournament with The Kirks against Kristian Ross and Chris Bradley. Then for VIP we tackle one of Justin’s most anticipated matches – Tama Ku vs. Edge Stone for the Hurricane Pro Title – and Alex Shelley vs. Calvin Tankman for the Prestige Wrestling Title.

