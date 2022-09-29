FREE PODCAST 9/29 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Caldwell: (9-19-2012) Who could replace Cena as top WWE babyface, Punk-Cena talk, Lawler update, live callers (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (9-19-2012), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch editor Wade Keller host a “Super Main Event Livecast” edition with Wednesday host Pat McNeill on vacation. Caldwell & Keller discuss with live callers the day’s big news on Jerry Lawler and John Cena, how WWE will handle the vacant announce seat while Lawler is out, could Cena fill Lawler’s slot while injured, why didn’t WWE run an injury angle with Cena before the injury, whether WWE might hold off Cena-Punk for Survivor Series for Cena to prevent one full year for Punk, random vs. natural tag teams in wrestling, WWE’s rumored alliance with All-Japan Pro Wrestling, TNA angles including Aces & Eights, and much more. In bonus time, Keller registers the name Enis Park as the potential third personality of Abyss for the record, Caldwell breaks down the Live Events Center, and more.

