Jim Ross comments on Saraya’s debut in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jim Ross said that Saraya is a positive addition to the AEW roster, but that he hopes she’s medically cleared to wrestle.

On his Grillin JR podcast, Ross spoke on Saraya making her debut at AEW Grand Slam and what he hopes her future can be as a member of the women’s roster in AEW.

“I am hopeful, she’s healthy enough to go,” Ross said. “Saraya, I am assuming she’s going to be healthy enough to wrestle, I don’t know, I am assuming that she is. We will see, she’s a positive addition if so. It’s good, helps our women’s division I think, she was a good hand, and still is a good hand, so we will see.”

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, has been retired from in-ring competition since 2017 because of a serious neck injury. Her contract with WWE wrapped up earlier this year.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Saraya addressed the AEW audience and locker room and said she was in AEW to create change.

CATCH-UP: AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW 9/28: Saraya speaks, Chris Jericho ROH World Championship defense, more