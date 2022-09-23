Saraya health update out of AEW debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saraya had a memorable AEW debut on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium, but she reportedly is not cleared to wrestle.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that though Saraya is now officially signed to AEW, she has not been medically cleared to step foot in the ring for a match. Saraya was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2017 while under contract with WWE. Saraya’s contract with WWE ended earlier this year and the company did not re-sign here.

At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya walked to the ring and confronted the top talent in the AEW women’s division after the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship fatal four-way match between Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Athena. The women left the ring as Saraya got into it, but Storm and Athena joined her eventually.

Saraya was formerly known as Paige in WWE and is a multiple time WWE Divas Champion.

