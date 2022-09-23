News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/22 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks talk Shane-Owens follow-up, Jinder-Nakamura hype, Ziggler, live on-site correspondent (105 min.)

September 23, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined byPWTorch Newsletter columnist Greg Parks to break down Smackdown. They open with a discussion on the follow-up to the Kevin Owens-Vince McMahon headbutt last week. They talk to an on-site correspondent about the small crowd, the “C.M. Punk” chants, and the reaction to Jinder Mahal among other topics. They also answer emails including a lot of backlash against the Jinder interview segment, the latest Ziggler segment, the U.S. Title Open Challenge, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://go.factor75.com/wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*