FREE PODCAST 9/22 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks talk Shane-Owens follow-up, Jinder-Nakamura hype, Ziggler, live on-site correspondent (105 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined byPWTorch Newsletter columnist Greg Parks to break down Smackdown. They open with a discussion on the follow-up to the Kevin Owens-Vince McMahon headbutt last week. They talk to an on-site correspondent about the small crowd, the “C.M. Punk” chants, and the reaction to Jinder Mahal among other topics. They also answer emails including a lot of backlash against the Jinder interview segment, the latest Ziggler segment, the U.S. Title Open Challenge, and more.

