FREE PODCAST 9/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Jeff Hardy + review of Booker T’s book with Bruce Mitchell, other topics (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode, we jump back to a segment of Wade’s 2005 interview with Jeff Hardy talking about his career including WWE and TNA. Then they shift to 75 minutes of live calls with Wade and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussing the latest on Jerry Lawler and more current events.
