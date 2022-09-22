FREE PODCAST 9/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland interview Ohio Wrestling Alliance promoter Justin Dortch about OWA, preview Good Trouble 4, and more, plus NWA talk (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland have a special interview with Ohio Wrestling Alliance promoter Justin Dortch. They preview this Sunday’s Good Trouble 4, talk about how Justin got involved in pro wrestling, his biggest triumphs and challenges, and goals for the future. Then they take a look at the most recent episode of NWA Powerr with Tyrus vs. Friend-of-Show Mims in a very disappointing match, a bizarre Queen Bee Match, and more, plus what they think is working in the NWA and what they would change. For VIP, they take a trip to the West Coast for Prestige Wrestling and look at Malaki Black vs. Kidd Bandit and Trish Adora vs. Miyu Yamashita.

