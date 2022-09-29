VIP AUDIO 9/29 – PWT Impact Pod: Darrin Lilly discusses a lively go-home TV show and a packed Victory Road special (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly runs down a big week in Impact with a lively go-home TV show and a packed Victory Road special. The Impact TV show had two wild brawls and a contract signing main event. Darrin talks about the surprise winner of the Victory Road main event and the rest of a very good event, which leads up to Impact’s biggest show of the year, Bound For Glory.

